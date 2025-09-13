The Teacher’s Unions: The Pipeline to Political Radicalization

Randi Weingarten is a very dangerous woman who is tying US education to the World Economic Forum. When she retired, it was obvious she had another agenda. Now we know what it is. She is going to develop a curriculum with the World Economic Forum, a radical totalitarian organization.

The teacher’s unions have become a pipeline from the globalists to our children. The communists and their radical groups are out in the open now because they have so much control and have so hamstrung our administration that they feel safe. The administration needs to take RICO cases to court against the ACLU and some of their minions who use them in their endless lawsuits.

Data R writes:

Teachers unions have become one of the pipelines of political radicalization in this country, and they need to be called out for it.

Take Randi Weingarten. She’s not only the president of the American Federation of Teachers, she also sits on the board of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), the Democratic Party’s foreign policy arm for running regime change and soft power operations abroad. Recently, she announced a “partnership” with the World Economic Forum on behalf of our children.

Think about what that means. The head of a domestic teachers’ union is also plugged into Washington’s machinery for destabilizing governments overseas, and she has the unilateral power to decide which global institutions get to shape American classrooms.

That is not an accident. Powerful technocratic forces have leveraged themselves in positions of power that decide what your children learn, precisely because they want to make faithful foot soldiers of your children without your consent.

I know she is right. For years, I received the NYSUT newsletter and it was 100% communist. It was shocking. I should have kept them. It was way before I began the website in 2011.