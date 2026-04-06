Michael Savage: The ACLU Has Ruined Our Nation

Michael Savage gave an interesting monologue on Sunday. It is a different take on the Birthright Citizenship argument. He addresses the very dangerous ACLU, which has its roots in Soviet communism, and its role in using demographics to destroy the nation.

Savage:

“I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments, ” Savage said, “because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth. And quite noticeable to me was that the person bringing the arguments in favor of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looks to me like the classic ACLU attorney, very smart, very evil, and very devious. The ACLU is the head of the snake.”

The ACLU is behind every lawsuit that damages our country. They win with their brilliance, so we can’t deport, imprison criminals, or allow a Republican president to implement the agenda we voted for. They not only sue on behalf of criminals, illegal aliens, foreign enemies, but they are also behind the training of people for radical marches and protests against ICE, the President, and anyone else who tries to root out corruption and bring the USA back to what it was supposed to be, Savage suggests.

Savage explains that these issues, such as birthright citizenship, should not be decided by lawyers in the abstract, as the ACLU turns the USA into a cesspool.

If we modify the Constitution, they can get rid of the 1st and 2nd Amendments. It should be a national referendum of the people. It should not be in the abstract in a courtroom.

Savage then described our bleak situation.

“And you could say, how relevant are some of these arguments when people are coming here by airplane in the ninth month of their pregnancy to just drop one a baby here, becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet. You don’t have to go too far to see that English is no longer spoken here, and that there’s almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrants coming in today, which was not always the case. No, they’re not like the European Americans of today and their ancestors, the Irish integrated, the Italians integrated, the Polish integrated, the Lithuanians, the Romanians, the Russians, they all integrated and became Americans in the melting pot. The idea of the melting pot is long over. It is now just the cash in the pot. We’ve gone from the melting pot to the chamber pot.

“As I said many years ago, you don’t have to go any further than any city in America to see what this has wrought upon this country. So to listen to these very wise, smart lawyers arguing in the abstract as to whether birthright citizenship should apply to anyone born here, no matter who their parents are, where their parents came from, is ludicrous to me…”

He put up a quick, unscientific poll, and it is another 80-20 issue. Most do not want Birthright Citizenship.

Savage noted that California does at least have referendums on these tough issues. Unfortunately, the ACLU then takes it to court and destroys the vote of the people. This is how revolutions arise.

“The country has been stolen from us by these effing lawyers. Shakespeare had it right. I didn’t like listening to all of their fine arguments without talking about the realities in place and how this has become a bankrupt welfare nation. Bankrupt welfare nation. There is article after article about the abuse of the welfare system in the state of California.“

He said we have a war in Iran, but the ACLU has done more damage than Iran.

“… in my unhumble opinion, gangsters with laptops are more dangerous than gangsters with guns.”

He talked about the tech jobs in California. They all go to Chinese and Indian people.

Savage was frustrated that the Left tore into the president for observing part of the discussions. There was actually a chair by our Founding Fathers put in the Supreme Court to observe the debates. No matter what Trump does, they rip into him. He said he can’t stand it anymore.

Savage said:

“I listened to the snake from the ACLU, Miss Wang, Attorney Wang; she speaks so eloquently. Supreme Court arguments are just legal tricksters. I wrote about fighting each other. Our nation is being overrun with Chinese coming here just to drop a baby on our shores, to then bring in the entire family. How about some common sense in a bankrupt nation?

“ACLU attorney Wang is pushing to destroy our national identity and turn us into a colony of China. But it’s not limited to China. It’s also India. They’re also abusing it. I used to be a great supporter of Indians in India until I opened my eyes to what’s going on here. White men need not apply to jobs in the state of California.”

“… watching the Supreme Court arguments made me very disturbed, because we can’t leave it to a handful of lawyers to decide the future of our nation. Can we? There’s a very famous case. It was Andrew Jackson who, after the Supreme Court ruled about the, I think it was the Cherokee removal. He disagreed with what the Supreme Court said. And he said, Now that the court has decided, let them enforce it, meaning, he said, Go screw yourselves. I hold all the power with the military. That’s what he said to the Supreme Court.”

He doesn’t know why President Trump hasn’t done something about the ACLU. It’s a criminal organization, operating like a mafia. They can be stopped under a RICO statute.

“They’ve destroyed our nation,” he said.

“It’s the lawyers of the ACLU who have destroyed this nation. They’re always on the side of the criminal, not the cop, the criminal, not the victim, the illegal alien, not the legal citizen. The ACLU is a gangster criminal organization.”

Brief clips of Savage taking the issue up: