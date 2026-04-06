SCOTUS Sides with Steve Bannon: His Criminal Conviction Should Be Overturned Immediately

The United States Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, in a move that could possibly lead to a dismissal of his contempt of Congress conviction.

In a normal Administration, Bannon would never have been charged. He clearly had immunity as an aide to President Trump.

The Court tossed an appellate court decision that upheld his conviction for refusing to testify before the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, according to the Associated Press.

The decision may now lead to a dismissal of his conviction.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison in 2022 on one count for his refusal to appear before Congress and another count for failing to produce documents requested by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

Bannon claimed he did not comply with the subpoena from Congress based on executive privilege issues raised by Trump.