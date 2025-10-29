Michelle Koutsoubelis: GOP Allowed Zohran to Be Groomed as Mayor

Michelle Koutsoubelis said she was not allowed to run in district 36 against Zohran Mamdani. The GOP under then-Queens GOP Chairperson Joanne Ariola who is now in the Assembly, and Tony Nunziato, who is the current GOP Chair, told her she could run in another district.

They allowed Zohran Mamdani to run unopposed according to Koutsoubelis.

Michelle Koutsoubeelis believes he was “chosen.” Jake Lang, who interviewed her for his podcast, said it seems Zohran was groomed to become the new mayor and she agreed with Lang. Those are broad assumptions and there could be many reasons for not letting her run in that district. They can’t prove that, but it’s an interesting possibility. Why didn’t the GOP let someone run against Mamdani?

Nunziato is currently supporting Curtis Sliwa who doesn’t appear to have any chance of winning.

Ariola and Nunziata have not commented yet, so I can’t say this is accurate. We tried to get a comment from Mr. Nunziato but he didn’t respond. If he does, we will update. Was some kind of deal made?