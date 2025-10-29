Rising Star in Democrat Party Indicted on Federal Charges

M Dowling
A Democrat running for office was federally indicted for her actions at the Broadview ICE facility. Will she run for office from prison? The 26-year-old Kat Abughazaleh is a Palestinian American and rising star in the new communist-Islamist Democrat Party.

The Story

Progressive House congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh has been indicted on federal charges stemming from protests outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility outside Chicago.

The former journalist now running as a Democrat in Illinois’ 9th District was charged with two counts: conspiracy to impede or injure an ICE officer, and assaulting or impeding that officer while he was engaged in his official duties.

The indictment specifically accuses Abughazaleh, among others, of banging aggressively on the windows, hood and other areas of the agent’s car, pushing against it to “hinder and impede its movement” and etching the word “PIG” on the car.

These are the most serious charges filed yet against a prominent radical Democrat.

Undoubtedly, all her legal fees will be paid by some radical group.

dave
5 minutes ago

Deport her back to Gaza where she belongs

Mark Patriot
8 minutes ago

Theres no such thing as a “palestinian” – American. She is an American hater, a muslim terrorist and there is no such thing as a “palestinian”.

Gwendy
34 minutes ago

One domestic terrorist down

Sua Sponte
2 hours ago

What democrat isn’t a criminal? Surprised she didn’t clack off a vest.

The Prisoner
3 hours ago

I get lots of good news here. She certainly deserved arrest. Using your terminology, I would call the dem party the communist-Moslem-Jew party. Jews have been a major force in the party a long time. Jan Schakowsky, the retiring rep in the 9th district, is a far leftist Jew. She has had her share of legal problems which she has… Read more »

