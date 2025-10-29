Rising Star in Democrat Party Indicted on Federal Charges

A Democrat running for office was federally indicted for her actions at the Broadview ICE facility. Will she run for office from prison? The 26-year-old Kat Abughazaleh is a Palestinian American and rising star in the new communist-Islamist Democrat Party.
The Story
Progressive House congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh has been indicted on federal charges stemming from protests outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility outside Chicago.
The former journalist now running as a Democrat in Illinois’ 9th District was charged with two counts: conspiracy to impede or injure an ICE officer, and assaulting or impeding that officer while he was engaged in his official duties.
The indictment specifically accuses Abughazaleh, among others, of banging aggressively on the windows, hood and other areas of the agent’s car, pushing against it to “hinder and impede its movement” and etching the word “PIG” on the car.
These are the most serious charges filed yet against a prominent radical Democrat.
Undoubtedly, all her legal fees will be paid by some radical group.
BREAKING: Kat Abughazaleh, a Democrat running for Illinois’s 9th Congressional District has been FEDERALLY indicted by prosecutors today over her actions at the Broadview ICE facility, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Democrat Catherine “Cat” Sharp running to serve on the Cook… pic.twitter.com/RZ39X8BF2v
— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 29, 2025
