“Monumental Betrayal” in Indiana

The Indiana state senate will not put redistricting up for a vote despite California preparing to steal the House majority. If Democrats win the House, it will be an existential event. They will spend the next two years of Trump’s term impeaching him.

Trump advisor Alex Brusewitz calls it a monumental betrayal.

“Spineless RINO “legislators” have sabotaged and buried Republicans’ vital redistricting push. And they are letting Gavin Newsom & left-wing Democrats get closer to stealing the house.

The weak as hell State Senate President @bray_rodric doesn’t even have the guts to put redistricting up for a vote!

I was just in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Monday, rallying HUNDREDS of fired-up patriots who are unanimously demanding redistricting reform. Every genuine Republican across the state stands firmly behind it, yet these treacherous RINOs stonewall and sabotage at every turn.

Our party can no longer afford to harbor these gutless, self-serving traitors who stab us in the back while accomplishing absolutely nothing.

The entire MAGA movement will be mobilizing to Indiana to PRIMARY and OUST every last RINO blocking these essential reforms to RESCUE our nation, this will include the totally clueless and weak State Senate President.

Will get a full list of the RINOs who are obstructing shortly. What a disgrace!”

Are they gutless or Democrats in sheep’s clothing? I wonder. When Democrats get into office, they will eliminate the nuclear option and the blue slip and then try to imprison Trump and his allies as they abandon the Constitution, beginning with eliminating the Electoral College and stacking the Supreme Court as they said they would.

They said it, so believe them. Fifty-two Socialist/Communist Muslims won their elections this cycle and Bernie is campaigning every year and winning. Cities like Seattle and New York have fallen to socialists/communists. What will wake Republicans up? Their not stupid so I have to think they are resigned to our fate. They won’t fight.