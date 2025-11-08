Male Shoots at US Border Patrol, Fortunately Misses, Radicals Throw Bricks

DHS reports that a single male shot at US Border Patrol. He was trying to kill the agents and is still on the loose. Agitators also threw a paint can and bricks at Border Patrol vehicles. They had to call Chicago Police for help.

This isn’t isolated and the threats are growing as well as the assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement who simply want to do their jobs. They want to do what every normal nation in the world does, deport invaders.

Every time radicals attack ICE or Border Patrol, Gov. Pritzker or Mayor Johnson come out and lie about it. Then they tell people “resist.”

I don’t know if we should blame Maria in the next clip as much as Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson who constantly encourage everyone to attack federal officers.

BREAKING: Moronic Maria tried to shove a door on a DHS agent and FAFO the hard way. You want to know why their country is a mess? Because their people cause havoc instead of making it better. Deport all illegal aliens! pic.twitter.com/SdazOtQwxc — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 8, 2025

An Obama judge just took control of Border Patrol and told them they didn’t need the protection of the Guard. She claimed they were exaggerating.

Empowered lunatic commies, Antifa and illegals.

Border Patrol was fired on in Chicago on Saturday during an immigration raid. This happened near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue. The man who fired was driving a black jeep and fled. Other thugs threw paint cans and bricks at ICE. The scene was chaos.pic.twitter.com/ZgFOH6awJK — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) November 8, 2025

Judge Ellis Needs to Go to Chicago

On Thursday, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis, appointed by Barack Obama, issued a TRO against Border Chief Bovino. She said during a hearing that government witnesses’ claims of violence at protests in Chicago were not credible, citing several occasions where she said video recordings contradicted immigration officials’ accounts about what happened. She has even taken control of the tactics they use to protect themselves from violent ‘protesters’.

The videos she is talking about are truncated dishonestly.