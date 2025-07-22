Terrifying: Marxist Democrats Are on Track to Win in 2026?

Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports has a dire warning for the Republican Party and a plea, get Elon Musk back among other ideas. See what you think after listening to him. There is a transcript at the end if you prefer reading. Emphasis added.

Mitchell says the Marxist Democrats are on track to win Congress. That is a terrifying thought. However, Axios says President Trump is thinking about the midterms and is working on a number of key issues. He plans to allocate ample funds, recruit aggressively, redistrict early, keep selling the big, beautiful, stave off retirements, endorse and attack in primaries. Trump plans to use his dominance over the GOP to shape primaries. He will ensure the party nominates who he sees as the most electable candidates for the general election, or to punish Republicans who have defied the agenda.

Watch the bleak version:

Transcript: Mark Mitchell

“I want to come at this from two directions. One, how bad things got under Biden, and two, how good things were at the beginning of Trump to Date. And I want like, again, I’m just in this for the voters. I’m trying to call balls and strikes for the politics. But voters deserve to have a government that they can trust, and right now they don’t.

“Only 30% trust the federal government. All this happened under Biden’s watch. Trust in every institution crumbled. People were oppressed. They were concerned. They’re living under a police state. They think their government is pushing unsafe things on them. And it got to 43% who thought that a Civil War was likely in the next few years, and over, a majority of both Republicans and Democrats thought that there would be a violent reaction to the outcome of this election. That’s how bad things got.

“Then you fast forward to the beginning of Trump’s term, and he comes out and all this stuff about USAID, about Social Security, all this stuff was catching people’s attention that Trump’s been on the political stage for 10 years. He’s got his supporters, he’s got his detractors, but I don’t think a lot of them are really willing to budge.

DOGE Was It

“Quite frankly, he came in with the smallest honeymoon of any president, and his approval rating has never been higher than 55% this cycle. But you know who came in with a 55% favorability and an even higher net favorability than Trump was DOGE. And then, not only that, when all this stuff was being disclosed, we saw actual 70% numbers of people agreeing, hey, I’m angry with the level of waste, fraud, abuse.

“People were following these DOGE disclosures. It was a very popular thing. And that’s when we also had a strong majority say that they thought Trump’s second term would be a new golden era, and that we, I mean, unbelievable. And then 20-year records in right direction. This was all happening in February and March, when people are like, Oh, my God, it’s as bad or worse than I thought it was.

Now, where are we?

“You know, fast forward a couple months. Elon is gone. Republicans are doing Republican things. Trump’s doing. He’s getting wins, fine. He’s not going to convince these people, unless he fixed the government. That’s what this is about. This is about the government, and people think it’s not going to get fixed right now. Now, I think there’s an opportunity, but I think the window is closing.

“And again, I’m not saying, hey, the Democrats are evil. You know, Republicans have to win. I’m not a party guy. I think the Democrats are in a pretty dangerous state right now, though. They’re Marxist accelerationists; they’re pushing violent rhetoric and those people right now, as of today, because of the D, plus four on the generic ballot, very likely they’re going to take the House and the Senate. They’re going to be in charge; they’re going to completely undercut whatever remaining political capital is left in November.

Wake Up!

“And so I would plead for Republicans to wake up and do something, and that something needs to be big. Now I laid out maybe a couple of things. Again, I’m not a DC guy. And again, Mike Johnson is going to say, well, you know, those are against the rules. Screw your rules. Mike Johnson, Americans don’t understand your rules. They think they’re crap.

“Like tell the parliamentarian[Senate] to pound sand. Why are you listening to that guy [woman]? Why are you letting that control your legislative agenda?

“So, I would say you own an investigative agency. Use it investigate somebody new every week all the way up to November 26 the Democrats are going to get rid of the filibuster rule. Go ahead and preempt them.

“How about you pass a one-page bill? Because that’s how Americans like them. Short and sweet, a popular one page bill every week from now to November 26.

“And then, God, somebody get Elon back, and it’s not just about primaries. There needs to be some way.

“These grassroots people need help. They get shut out by the establishment people all across the country; they need help; they need centralization; they need support; they need training. They need an infrastructure.

The Future Looks Bleak?

“There needs to be new American First thought leadership, the second MAGA is gone. The Republican Party is going to be whatever the hell the power mongers in the Republican Party want it to be. Where is this idea of maintaining the future viability, of keeping the Republican Party focused on undercutting the Uniparty Kleptocracy and returning the American dream? That work needs to be done. Elon could do it with that money. It would take a lot of people’s efforts. …they have to do something because right now, the future looks bleak.”