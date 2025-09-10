Mika Sneers as Tom Homan Addresses Media Lies & Sanctuary Monsters

Trump administration Border Czar Tom Homan appeared on MSNBC Tuesday with a seething, sneering Mika to combat media lies. He tried to explain to her audience how immigration officials are saving American lives.

Homan explained that Democrat Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey was on “Morning Joe” before his interview, telling viewers she lied about ICE “doing enforcement operations at a church.” They were only parked outside. It had nothing to do with the church.

Homan tried explaining that type of rhetoric “puts fear in the immigrant community.” Mika pushed back by claiming ICE agents put fear in the community by parking outside the church.

“They’re on a public street waiting to respond to a criminal alien release, pulled on the side of the road,” Homan said.

It had nothing to do with the church!

Mika talked over him, and made faces.

The Monsters

He then listed several ICE arrests of some real monsters made in Boston over the past few days. He named several criminal illegal aliens with assault charges, drug trafficking, and child crimes.

“So, Mayor Wu and Governor Healey, they ought to be calling ICE and thanking them for making their streets safer,” he said. “They have turned a blind eye to this. They’re sanctuary cities, sanctuary states, they’re sanctuaries for criminals. Give ICE access to the jail to arrest the bad guy in the jail rather than having to go into the community to find them. When you go into the community to find them, it puts ICE officers at greater risk, it puts the community at greater risk, it puts the alien at greater risk because anything can happen on a street arrest.”

Homan blasted Democrat governors and mayors for continuously releasing violent repeat offenders back into the community. They need to keep them locked up or turn them over to immigration officials.