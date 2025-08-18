Zelensky’s Forces Attack Russian Pipeline to Hungary & Slovakia on Day of Peace

All I heard about for the past 24 hours was how Russia bombed Ukraine. What they didn’t say is that Ukraine was bombing Russia. Who was first I cannot say. We also found out today that while the peace process was allegedly going on, Zelensky and his band of Euro deadbeats were acting like innocents while Kyiv bombed the Russian pipeline that provides fuel to Hungary and Slovakia.

Ukraine indirectly attacked two European countries and the fact that they did it today was an indication of how serious they are about peace.

The Druzhba Pipeline that Ukraine attacked runs from Russia through Ukraine into Hungary and Slovakia. All supplies to Hungary have been halted.

Hungary rightfully believes this is an attack on his sovereignty and energy security. They need the fuel from this pipeline.

This mocks the peace process and President Trump who is trying very hard to stop the useless killings.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Sziijarto wrote on Facebook that he had talked to Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin who told him that experts were working to restore the transformer station he says was hit in the latest attack, but it was unclear when deliveries would resume.”

On X, Sziijarto wrote:

After I exposed the Ukrainian attack which cut off Hungary’s oil supply, Ukraine’s FM

@andrii_sybiha

lashed out at me, saying I should complain to Russia.

He seems to have missed the facts.

Fact 1: Russia has supplied oil to Hungary for decades via the Druzhba pipeline. This is in Hungary’s interest.

Fact 2: Ukraine attacks this pipeline, and because of these Ukrainian strikes, oil supplies to Hungary are repeatedly cut off. This is against Hungary’s interest.

As Hungary’s Foreign Minister my mandate is clear: Hungary’s interest comes first. Period.

And let’s not forget: a significant part of Ukraine’s electricity comes from Hungary…

Before today’s peace mtg with Trump, Zelensky attacked the pipeline providing oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Our leaders need the courage of @FM_Szijjarto: “[T]his is not our war. We have nothing to do with it, and as long as we are in charge, Hungary will stay out of it.” https://t.co/yIKjtch1L9 pic.twitter.com/aBy1rxhDgv — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) August 18, 2025

This is especially disgraceful since they did it on this day of peace in a way that would embarrass President Trump because it’s highly unlikely the President had any idea this was going to happen. They’re doing their best to destroy any possibility of peace yet they run around saying Russia doesn’t want peace.