Mike Pence Can Only Get Attention by Insulting Trump on Dem Media

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that President Donald Trump should not accept a jet from Qatar to use as the next Air Force One.

Never missing an opportunity to push adverse reports on far-left media, Pence told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker that the move would raise security and constitutional concerns.

The Trump administration plans to accept the Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the Qatari royal family to be used for Trump’s travels as president. The plane will then be transferred to his presidential library after he leaves office.

“First we’ve got to remember who Qatar is. We’ve got a military base there. I have members of our immediate family that have deployed to the region,” said Pence.

“But Qatar has a long history of playing both sides,” Pence said. “They support Hamas. They supported Al Qaeda. Qatar has actually financed pro-Hamas protests on American campuses across the United States.”

Pence added that accepting the plane as the next Air Force One “is inconsistent with our security and intelligence needs. And my hope is that the president reconsiders it.”

However, the talks to secure the jet began last year under President Joe Biden, or is it President Autopen?

Hi @NBCNews surely you could mention who started the discussion.https://t.co/jEtkG5Xo32 — Outspoken Minority (@DeeAwakeSheeple) May 16, 2025

