Rep. McIver Will Be Charged for Her Violent Behavior at Delaney Hall

A New Jersey political website, the New Jersey Globe, reports that Rep. LaMonica McIver is about to be charged for her role in the Delaney Hill violence. The Justice Department plans to bring charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-Newark) in the violent break in at the detention center in Newark.

It’s not known when interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba will announce charges. McIver is set to be represented by Paul Fishman, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey during the Obama administration, and Lee Cortes, the former Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney.

“On Friday, May 9, McIver and three other prominent New Jersey Democrats – Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) and Rob Menendez (D-Jersey City) – visited Delaney Hall, a 1,000-bed facility in the East Ward of Newark that began housing immigrant detainees at the beginning of this month, for an oversight visit,” writes Editor David Wildstein.

To be clear, the lawmakers did not make an appointment and broke into the center.

McIver is on video acting violently against law enforcement.

BREAKING: I have obtained exclusive ICE officer body cam footage clearly showing Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver verbally and physically assaulting federal agents in New Jersey after illegally entering an ICE detention facility. In the video you can see indisputable evidence of… pic.twitter.com/msAQBz23oJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 10, 2025

Wildstein called the violence a “scuffle” and a “scramble.” I imagine you can guess which party he aligns with.

Secretary Noem called for censuring the violent lawmakers.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is calling for the New Jersey congress members who confronted ICE to be censured. pic.twitter.com/lfM1h4KQ73 — The National Desk (@TND) May 14, 2025

KRISTI NOEM: Dems who assaulted ICE agents should be STRIPPED of their committee assignments. pic.twitter.com/Y0jCjLTqXA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

