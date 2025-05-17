Rep. McIver Will Be Charged for Her Violent Behavior at Delaney Hall

By
M Dowling
-
5
68

A New Jersey political website, the New Jersey Globe, reports that Rep. LaMonica McIver is about to be charged for her role in the Delaney Hill violence. The Justice Department plans to bring charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-Newark) in the violent break in at the detention center in Newark.

It’s not known when interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba will announce charges. McIver is set to be represented by Paul Fishman, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey during the Obama administration, and Lee Cortes, the former Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney.

“On Friday, May 9, McIver and three other prominent New Jersey Democrats – Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) and Rob Menendez (D-Jersey City) – visited Delaney Hall, a 1,000-bed facility in the East Ward of Newark that began housing immigrant detainees at the beginning of this month, for an oversight visit,” writes Editor David Wildstein.

To be clear, the lawmakers did not make an appointment and broke into the center.

McIver is on video acting violently against law enforcement.

Wildstein called the violence a “scuffle” and a “scramble.” I imagine you can guess which party he aligns with.

Secretary Noem called for censuring the violent lawmakers.


