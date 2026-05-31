Now We Have Deals with Amendments Going Back-and-Forth

The United States said Iran has agreed to allow Americans, not troops, to come to Iran and, joining Iranians, to collect the extra nuclear dust and bring it to the United States.
🚨 BOMBSHELL ALERT: TREASON UNRAVELING IN REAL TIME?! 🚨
WELL… ISN’T THIS THE MOTHER OF ALL COINCIDENCES?!
What if the URANIUM Hillary Clinton sold to Russia — while she was Secretary of State — somehow ended up in Iran’s nuclear stockpile… right after Obama shipped them… pic.twitter.com/epoQCdFGVD
— CONSTITUTIONAL PATRIOT🇺🇸 (@ConstitustionX) May 31, 2026
President Trump added some amendments to the Iranian proposal. Iran now says it will add amendments, also, and there is no deal yet.
Tasnim: Iran will submit its own amendments to the latest U.S. proposal, stressing that no final agreement has been reached. The source said Tehran will only judge any deal based on a text it accepts and remains fully prepared for the possibility that negotiations fail. https://t.co/7LJzBSZ9Hf
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 31, 2026