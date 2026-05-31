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Now We Have Deals with Amendments Going Back-and-Forth

By
M Dowling
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1
45

The United States said Iran has agreed to allow Americans, not troops, to come to Iran and, joining Iranians, to collect the extra nuclear dust and bring it to the United States.

President Trump added some amendments to the Iranian proposal. Iran now says it will add amendments, also, and there is no deal yet.

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