Mike Pence Tries to Take Down the President – Again

Mike Pence, a Republican in name only, is painting himself as a true conservative. He and his supporters warn that Donald Trump has turned the Republican Party into a populist party.

He and his allies don’t realize that party members have just about had it with do-nothings.

Here he is pontificating:

“I think Republicans ought to do a lot of soul-searching before 2028. I think Republicans face a new time of choosing—whether we’re going to stay on the path of the traditional conservative principles that have always defined our party for the last half century, or whether we’re going to follow the siren song of populism.”

“We’ve always been a party committed to low taxes, including low tariffs and free trade. Now, as we witnessed, the president imposed unilateral tariffs on friends and foes alike until the Supreme Court stepped in and used the Constitution to turn him back.”

Mike Pence wants to be the party’s leader.

“I know Donald Trump better than his most ardent defenders know him. Okay? And he is not ideological. In fact, he often bristled when I would refer to policies as conservative. He would, with a wave of a hand, say to me, ‘That’s just common sense.’

It’s all about Ukraine.

“But now, as you see the stops and starts on our support for Ukraine under this administration, nationalizing American businesses, unilateral tariffs, and price controls on everything from pharmaceuticals to credit cards—all of this should create a backdrop for a very healthy debate over whether we’re going to stay moving in the direction on these issues that President Trump has led our party or whether we’re going to re-ground ourselves back to those timeless conservative principles, I think, that have always made not only our party successful but, more importantly, have made America strong and prosperous and free.”

Mike Pence: “I think Republicans ought to do a lot of soul-searching” before 2028 “I think Republicans face a new time of choosing — whether we’re going to stay on the path of the traditional conservative principles that have always defined our party for the last half century,… pic.twitter.com/HkFXBakjKP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 12, 2026

“As The Persistance, Scott Presler, wrote on X, former Vice President Pence’s endorsements were resoundingly defeated in his home state of Indiana.”

Pence wants us to go to war with Russia for Ukraine. That is what he cares about.

President Trump may not be doing everything we want, but we sure don’t want to go back to what he and his RINOs have to offer. Few want the party to go back to the party of doormats led by wimps and betrayers.