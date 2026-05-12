Washington State’s War on Small Business Forces Delta Camshaft Out

Delta Camshaft, in Tacoma, Washington, the largest custom camshaft regrinding company in America, is moving out after 48 years in the woke state.

The owner, Jon Bodwell, told Ari Hoffmann, “I’ve decided I can no longer compete with the political doom that’s come through town. The building is currently active on the markets as I set my sights on Mesa, Arizona. Crime, graffiti, taxes, and fees got me on the run. Well over 1 million camshafts to hand-pack into boxes for the move and then unload at the new facility, and 4 machines that weigh around 7 tons each. The move alone will cost well over $100,000. Sadly, worth every penny.”

It’s a small business, and Washington won’t care.

“Molested” by the “Cartel in Suits”

The owner feels molested by the politicians. Property taxes jumped through the roof. The cost of doing business downtown is unsustainable. He’s not close to a profit margin. It’s time to move.

He believes the state of Washington is on a path to irretrievable taxes. They are bringing in high-density apartments to get more taxpayers. There is no trust in the electoral process.

The politicians only want chain stores, not mom-and-pop shops. He can afford to move because 90% of his business is shipped in. He can move anywhere, but others can’t do that.

There’s no end in sight for the funds that were spent inappropriately, and there’s no accountability. He finds the cartels friendlier to do business with than the politicians who are cartels in suits.