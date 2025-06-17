Mild-Mannered Sen. Padilla Cries Again Over His Five-Minute Detention

US Senator Padilla, who barged into DHS Sec. Kristi Noem’s presser like a deranged lunatic, was crying before the Senate today. He is continuing with the nonsensical staged stunt. His acting is just as bad now as it was then.

On the 12th, he charged in yelling, in street clothes, no ID, no appointment, and the agents didn’t know who he was. He yelled that he was Senator Padilla, but anyone could do that.

The Senator later recounted his tale of woe with tears.


