What Is Happening Now in the Iran-Israeli War, JD Vance Responds

President Trump is trying to decide if he will enter the four-day old Israel-Iran war directly. He is tempted to destroy the buried nuclear enrichment facility at Fordo with an American Bunker Buster.

It’s looking more and more like he will move to end the Iran’s theocracy once and for all. He demanded an “unconditional surrender” from Iran, and has threatened the Ayatollah. Trump said he knows where the Ayatollah is hiding.

Tehran is under the heaviest fire yet.

Major strikes reported now on the Iranian capital of Tehran, with several fires seen burning across the city, as resident claim these are some of the heaviest strikes against Tehran by the Israeli Air Force since Friday. pic.twitter.com/3hDcUAUcp0 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 17, 2025

There are preparations for direct US involvement in the Iran-Israeli war.

According to CNN, the U.S. military is preparing for the possibility that President Trump decides to order the Air Force to help refuel Israeli fighter jets as they carry out strikes over Iran, as one of several “options” expected to be presented to Trump during the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/NWKFTpzYUt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 17, 2025

Background

If the President goes ahead, the US will be involved in directly in a new conflict in the Middle East. President Trump has promised he would avoid war.

However, Iran has no control over it’s air space, and Israel is in complete control of it. Iran’s allies are sidelined for now and Iran’s arsenal of missiles are probably dwindling.

The only way out is for them is to submit to negotiations. At least it was. Currently President Trump is demanding complete surrender. It is an escalation.

This is the gravest crisis the Iranian theocracy has faced.

Israel has not attacked Iran’s energy export hubs that China is dependent upon. A new regime, if that is where we are headed will need the oil to get on its feet.

The US has sanctioned there exports. Most countries aren’t going near the sanctioned crude so Tehran has to sell it at a discount. More than 90% of Iran’s oil exports now go to China.

JD Vance Responds

JD Vance has responded to the comments by Tulsi in March and what is happening now.

Look, I’m seeing this from the inside, and am admittedly biased towards our president (and my friend), but there’s a lot of crazy stuff on social media, so I wanted to address some things directly on the Iran issue:

First, POTUS has been amazingly consistent, over 10 years, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Over the last few months, he encouraged his foreign policy team to reach a deal with the Iranians to accomplish this goal. The president has made clear that Iran cannot have uranium enrichment. And he said repeatedly that this would happen one of two ways–the easy way or the “other” way.

Second, I’ve seen a lot of confusion over the issue of “civilian nuclear power” and “uranium enrichment.” These are distinct issues. Iran could have civilian nuclear power without enrichment, but Iran rejected that. Meanwhile, they’ve enriched uranium far above the level necessary for any civilian purpose. They’ve been found in violation of their non-proliferation obligations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is hardly a rightwing organization.

It’s one thing to want civilian nuclear energy. It’s another thing to demand sophisticated enrichment capacity. And it’s still another to cling to enrichment while simultaneously violating basic non-proliferation obligations and enriching right to the point of weapons-grade uranium.

I have yet to see a single good argument for why Iran needed to enrich uranium well above the threshold for civilian use. I’ve yet to see a single good argument for why Iran was justified in violating its non-proliferation obligations. I’ve yet to see a single good pushback against the IAEA’s findings.

Meanwhile, the president has shown remarkable restraint in keeping our military’s focus on protecting our troops and protecting our citizens.

He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment. That decision ultimately belongs to the president. And of course, people are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy.

But I believe the president has earned some trust on this issue. And having seen this up close and personal, I can assure you that he is only interested in using the American military to accomplish the American people’s goals. Whatever he does, that is his focus.

No, I’m not saying that. First off, Tulsi’s testimony was in March, and a lot has changed since then. Second, if you look at what she said then, her point about uranium enrichment is consistent with what I wrote above. — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 17, 2025

So you know there’s a war on and Trump is returning to the sit room and Tehran’s on fire and Israel is under missile attack and Rachel Maddow is talking to Jeffrey Snyder about No Kings on MSNBC because of course she is — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 17, 2025

This is the latest cope. No one is pushing for an invasion of Iran. But Jack needs a strawman to beat after his initial predictions of calamity if Israel struck turned out to be wrong. pic.twitter.com/ijtQvLSoqt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 17, 2025

I just introduced an Iran War Powers Resolution with @RepRoKhanna to prohibit U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war. This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/LuIl59lt45 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 17, 2025

NO NUKES FOR IRAN — VOTERS AGREE WITH TRUMP – Harvard-Harris: 85 % say Tehran must never get the bomb

– 54 % back a U.S. strike on its nuclear assets

– 60 % would support Israel if talks fail (D 47 | R 78 | I 54)

Across party lines, America backs strength.… pic.twitter.com/AehdBY4O3R — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 17, 2025

