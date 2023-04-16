Military Defines Racism Only as “Oppression of People of Color”-Whites Can’t Experience It

In the Army’s Intermediate Level Education (ILA), the US Army defines racism as the “oppression of people of color.” ILA is necessary for promotion. According to the US Army at the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, white people cannot experience racism.

WHITES CAN’T EXPERIENCE RACISM

They define racism as “a complex system of beliefs and behaviors that result in the oppression of people of color and benefit the dominant group.”

This definition is taught in an elective course, “Race and Gender in U.S. Military History.” The course description states that “an effective military only functions under the principles of equality and inclusion.”

The course defines gender as “a set of socially constructed characteristics, such as norms and behaviors, typically associated with being masculine, feminine, androgynous, or other.”

[They reject the biology of gender in the definition.]

IT PUTS THEM AT THE FOREFRONT

“The Command and General Staff College is at the forefront of building Army leaders ready to fight and win our nation’s wars,” Lt. Col. Josh Camara told American Military News in an email.”

[Some might say that whites not being able to experience racism sets them up for more racism.]

Camara told American Military News that definitions for the course come from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and provided a link to the department’s “Key DEI Terms.” “DEI” is an acronym for “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Other DEI definitions listed on the HHS website include the following:

Antiracism “is the policy or practice of actively and consciously opposing racism and promoting racial equity.”

This Is Pure Marxism:

Social justice “is a vision of a society that distributes equal resources to all individuals.”

Undocumented “is a foreign-born person living in a country without legal citizenship status.”

Gender Ideology Is Marxism:

Cisgender “refers to a people whose assigned sex at birth aligns with their gender identity.”

Gender identity “is one’s internal sense of being a man, a woman, neither of these, both, or another gender(s). Gender is a social—not biological—construct.”

Heteronormativity “is the assumption that heterosexuality is natural, ideal, or superior to other sexual preferences.”

Misgendering “is referring to or using language to describe a transgender person that doesn’t align with their affirmed gender—for example, calling a transgender woman ‘he’ or ‘him.’”

Non-binary “refers to a person whose gender is neither only male nor only female.”

Sex assigned at birth “is the biological category (female, male, or intersex) given at birth based on biological characteristics (i.e., physical anatomy and hormones).”

Environmental racism “is the disproportionate impact of environmental hazards on people of color.”

When the exaggerated and fake accusations of rampant sexual and racial abuse in the military first surfaced, I wondered about the ulterior motive. Now I know. It’s this.

Falsely claiming white people can’t experience racism is beyond the pale. The polling indicates otherwise.

BLACK AMERICANS ONLY:

“It’s okay to be white.”

53% agree, 26% disagree, 21% not sure “Black people can be racist, too”

76% of agree, 27% disagree, 8% not sure. https://t.co/5pYBvT00qn — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 22, 2023

