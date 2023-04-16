Two Tragic Mass Murders in Blue Areas

M Dowling
Two mass murders this weekend and rioting in Chicago.

The media calls the mass murders gun violence. If either are gang violence, the media will never admit it. The MSM also refers to gang murders as mass murders and mass shootings.

Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday night.

An unidentified suspect or suspects fired into the park filled with hundreds of people. They don’t have witnesses out of hundreds of people.

Louisville Metro Police said they received a call at about 9 p.m. reporting multiple people had been shot at Chickasaw Park.

This could be gang-related since the park is Gang Central.

Tragically, a 16th birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Club ended in a mass murder leaving multiple teens dead. At least six teenagers were found dead on the ground, according to witness photos. Officials have yet to release more details.

Graphic video of the slain teens.

Among those slain was the birthday girl’s brother, local high-school football star Phil Dowdell.

Rioting in Chicago and a lost generation:


