Two Tragic Mass Murders in Blue Areas

Two mass murders this weekend and rioting in Chicago.

The media calls the mass murders gun violence. If either are gang violence, the media will never admit it. The MSM also refers to gang murders as mass murders and mass shootings.

Two people were killed, and four others were injured in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday night.

An unidentified suspect or suspects fired into the park filled with hundreds of people. They don’t have witnesses out of hundreds of people.

Louisville Metro Police said they received a call at about 9 p.m. reporting multiple people had been shot at Chickasaw Park.

This could be gang-related since the park is Gang Central.

So there was a “mass shooting” last night with 6 shot and 2 dead BUT since it happened at a park in Blue Louisville, likely gang/drug related, and with the usual suspects, you won’t see the story in the regime media… or even on Twitter’s trending list.. pic.twitter.com/snPhZKzCJJ — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) April 16, 2023

Tragically, a 16th birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Club ended in a mass murder leaving multiple teens dead. At least six teenagers were found dead on the ground, according to witness photos. Officials have yet to release more details.

Graphic video of the slain teens.

Among those slain was the birthday girl’s brother, local high-school football star Phil Dowdell.

BREAKING: 5 dead and multiple injured in mass shooting at a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama pic.twitter.com/XWik1fyQ6B — Nwabulibu (@Nwabulibu) April 16, 2023

UPDATE: Many are heartbroken over the devastating loss of four young lives in a senseless act of violence in Dadeville, Alabama. A joyous birthday celebration turned into a nightmare as a mass shooting took place, leaving 20+ injured and a community in tears. Among those slain… pic.twitter.com/ouvpiKBjrd — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 16, 2023

In a horrifying turn of events, a teenager’s birthday party at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Alabama, became the site of a mass shooting, leaving more than 20 people injured, according to witnesses and local media.#AlabamaShooting

pic.twitter.com/WMgETUOv9E — Alice Williams (@williams95alice) April 16, 2023

Rioting in Chicago and a lost generation:

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic Scene Unfolds in Downtown Chicago as Teenagers Vandalize Cars and Gunfire Erupts 📌#Chicago | #Illinois ⁰

There is currently a significant police response taking place in downtown Chicago due to a large group of teenagers causing chaos. They have been… pic.twitter.com/n7xhBpsTKs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2023

Chicago last night (their new mayor wants to defund the police): pic.twitter.com/sQo6noI6kT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 16, 2023

mass shooting involving blacks in Dadeville, Alabama black teens rioting in chicago Black folk have no interest in changing the culture in their own communities and then y’all turn around and blame white folk for this shit.pic.twitter.com/BfgeW6lDP4 — Jay Altons (@jayaltons) April 16, 2023

