Hundreds of Newspapers Cancel Dilbert After Scott Adams Responds to a Horrible Poll

Hundreds of newspapers dropped Scott Adams’ cartoon Dilbert for racism. Adams says he was canceled for saying what Don Lemon once said. Dilbert” has run for three decades. They are satirical commentaries on workplace policies.

He was canceled over a video in which he said the following:

Adams said that black people are “a hate group, and I don’t want to have anything to do with them.”

He mentioned a new Rasmussen poll that shows nearly half don’t think white people should exist.

“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from black people,” Adams said.

So…. Scott Adams just said the quiet part out loud.

There’s a percentage who’s driven past the racist narrative I respect more than most. But something’s gotta change.

People calling him racist, but the video speaks for itself. I’m tired of the violence against white people pic.twitter.com/rLW2NjjZtk — Carolina Patriot (@ACarolinaGuy) February 24, 2023

Adams included videos of black people beating white people. That’s what convinced him white people shouldn’t live with black people.

IS IT ABOUT RACE OR EVIL MANIPULATIVE LEFTISTS?

The high-and-mighty media left out the background. Leftists have divided us along race, skin color, gender, wealth, and they’ve won. They have made white people the common enemy and even have re-education programs in government, education, every sector of society trashing America and white people (critical race theory). Biden’s administration is destroying American society and turning us against one another and infusing every agency with anti-white racism. If you’re white or Asian, you probably won’t get jobs, promotions or into that college you worked hard to get into.

Leftists have convinced many black people they are entitled victims. It’s sinful.

Leftists in media got what they wanted. They are largely responsible. Day in and day out, media and social media glorify black people trashing white people. White people are the only group you can nuke.

This is the poll that Adams referenced:

BLACK AMERICANS ONLY:

“It’s okay to be white.”

53% agree, 26% disagree, 21% not sure “Black people can be racist, too”

76% of agree, 27% disagree, 8% not sure. https://t.co/5pYBvT00qn — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 22, 2023

The results of the poll are horrible. Only 53 percent of African-Americans think it’s okay to be white. A full 26% think it’s not okay to be white, while 21% remain undecided.

This is hate. They don’t want whites to exist and it’s raging racism. They don’t want whites to be because of the color of their skin.

If nearly half of black people hate whites, is that racist? why is no one talking about that and only talking about Scott Adams? Why aren’t Americans pointing the finger at leftists, especially those in the media?

Scott Adams is fleeing to substack and taking Dilbert with him to be free.

As Elon Musk says, the media is racist:

For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians. Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2023

Related