Milwaukee, WI man arrested for menacing BLM mob with a gun

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A Milwaukee man was arrested for pulling or visibly holding a gun by the front door of his home, menacing a mob of Black Lives Matter ‘protesters’ who surrounded his home. They made a racket, for several hours.

The man had a ‘Trump train’ flag outside his home, although we don’t know if that’s why they surrounded his home.

The BLM group, including children, poured onto the man’s property who they were harassing after he was arrested by police. They’re calling him “Probation Pete.” The mob is celebrating his arrest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, even though they are anti-police and anti-prison.

This is very confusing since you are allowed to carry guns in Milwaukee. We thought self-defense was allowed. This seems like McCloskey redux.

Watch:

This is what was going on prior to the man holding up a gun. He appears to just hold the gun which was apparently cocked. He might have aimed it.

Some neighbors claim he’s a racist. In a FB clip shared by Kitty, someone uses the ‘n’ word in some context. Even if he is, what right do they have to harass him? Why aren’t they arrested?

THEIR PREVIOUS BEHAVIOR, MENACE PEOPLE IN THEIR HOMES

They are traveling troublemakers, it seems:

