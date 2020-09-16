Milwaukee, WI man arrested for menacing BLM mob with a gun

A Milwaukee man was arrested for pulling or visibly holding a gun by the front door of his home, menacing a mob of Black Lives Matter ‘protesters’ who surrounded his home. They made a racket, for several hours.

The man had a ‘Trump train’ flag outside his home, although we don’t know if that’s why they surrounded his home.

The BLM group, including children, poured onto the man’s property who they were harassing after he was arrested by police. They’re calling him “Probation Pete.” The mob is celebrating his arrest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, even though they are anti-police and anti-prison.

This is very confusing since you are allowed to carry guns in Milwaukee. We thought self-defense was allowed. This seems like McCloskey redux.

Watch:

BLM group, including children, pouring onto someone’s property that they seem to be harassing after he was arrested by police. They’re calling him “Probation Pete,” and are celebrating his arrest. Milwaukee, WI 2/3 pic.twitter.com/WsrIaUZs0T — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 16, 2020

So it’s just a “racist neighbor” they went and protested, the story is that he pulled a gun on them and he was arrested. Vaun L Mayes FB

Milwaukee, WI 3/3 pic.twitter.com/XbYo5oPvyV — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 16, 2020

This is what was going on prior to the man holding up a gun. He appears to just hold the gun which was apparently cocked. He might have aimed it.

Milwaukee, WI – the man who was being intimidated at his house was arrested for pulling a gun on the BLM group who was threatening him and his property.

“You gon’ have bigger problems, Pete”

“I don’t think you know whats out here”

Vaun L Mayes FB /thread pic.twitter.com/Uk2LRk3IrP — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 16, 2020

Some neighbors claim he’s a racist. In a FB clip shared by Kitty, someone uses the ‘n’ word in some context. Even if he is, what right do they have to harass him? Why aren’t they arrested?

THEIR PREVIOUS BEHAVIOR, MENACE PEOPLE IN THEIR HOMES

It looks like Vaun L Mayes was part of the same group as Frank Nitty, who recently marched from Milwaukee to Washington DC. Aug. 28th

Stream:https://t.co/CvUWTgqLY4 2/ pic.twitter.com/mCelsrO4Db — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 16, 2020

One of the people in the group was shot for seemingly harassing people at their homes in Bedford, PA. In the last clip of the thread they admit that they shot at the resident FIRST. So this is a dangerous ongoing pattern as well (click to thread) 4/ https://t.co/KWxbxTMHOb — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 16, 2020

They are traveling troublemakers, it seems:

Nitty & Vaun, Vaun musing that they should “visit” a town for a confederate flag – tagged group: https://t.co/x3oqwP5zE8, Vaun talking about the shooting incident above, Vaun was in Kenosha. 5/ pic.twitter.com/hc26G5T6yM — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 16, 2020