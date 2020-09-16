Trump pulls ahead of Biden in polls & ABC News ambush bombed

Unfair attack questions like we heard last night during the ABC News town hall are what we can expect during the debates. The moderator George Stephanopoulos was a communications director for Bill Clinton’s campaign and is close friends with the Clintons. He was a longtime adviser to the Democrat Party.

While the media shoots blanks, Trump overtakes Biden, 47%-46%, and hits 52% approval in the Rasmussen daily tracking poll.

He is attracting minority voters.

“Trump shows surprising strength among other minority voters, suggesting perhaps that he is attracting Hispanic support,” the poll found. They tied it to the violent racial protests.

And the pollster’s weekly race review released at noon had Trump nudging ahead of Biden, 47%-46%.

Notably, Rasmussen — which called Hillary Rodham Clinton’s margin of popular vote win in 2016 accurately — did not oversample Democrats as many other pollsters do. Of its likely voters’ count, 37% were Democrats, 33% Republican, and 31% independent.

DESPITE THE ABC NEWS AMBUSH

Stephanopoulos was just moderating the town hall to attack the President. As for the alleged undecided voters, we doubt they are undecided, but who knows.

When one listens to the questions, anyone with a brain can tell it’s an ambush of gotcha questions. ABC News is not crediting us with intelligence if they think they can come off looking fair in any measure.

Watch:

An ambush by Stephanopoulos with bad faith questions. Who would’ve seen this coming? pic.twitter.com/lpLMWuWVue — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 16, 2020

This ABC News town hall is a disaster in terms of the questioning. It’s been an ambush with one hateful question after the next. The most recent questioner is arguing with Trump about how America has never been a good country but instead one exclusively of hate and racism. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2020

President Trump is crushing them in any case:

In a special @ABC2020, an uncommitted voter presses Pres. Trump on how his slogan “Make America Great Again” relates to Black Americans, “because that pushes us back to a time in which we cannot identify with such greatness.” Watch @ABC News’ town hall tonight at 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/b7bABJTPj4 — ABC News (@ABC) September 16, 2020

"Honestly, we move very fast…We do a lot of things and we have to get them done. "Being presidential is easier than what I have to do. But I get things done." Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! And thank you, Jim! pic.twitter.com/ThVXX6JQ4Q — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 16, 2020

Correct. It’s a little thing called “401k’s.” https://t.co/dUxGnDeuoR — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 16, 2020

When @realDonaldTrump touts the historic peace deals that his leadership made possible in the Middle East between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and Israel, ABC's George Stephanopolous tries to interrupt to ask about him about Jim Mattis. #TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/EPsHs6k59C — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 16, 2020

He’s killing it: