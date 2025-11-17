Ted Cruz Wants to Be President in 2028

According to Axios, Ted Cruz is “laying the groundwork” for a 2028 bid for President and is doing so by promoting himself using his feud with Tucker. In recent speeches and interviews, Axios says Cruz has accused Carlson of “going bat crap crazy” on foreign policy. He also blasted Carlson’s decision to interview Nick Fuentes and called Fuentes “a little goose-stepping Nazi.”

That’s not much to build a campaign on. Many believe Tucker can interview anyone he wants, even if the person is called a wretch.

Nate Ashworth of Election Central says “the pattern is obvious,” as he sets himself up as a Republican foreign policy hawk.

Cruz has built up the infrastructure for a presidential bid, including a national syndicated radio presence. He hosts donor retreats and is expanding his outreach to younger conservatives.

Axios explains that the problem is the party is no longer a George W. Bush party and it’s more nationalist and less interventionalist.

Axios sees JD Vance as the big favorite due to his greater political polish. So far, the base sees him as the heir.

I would guess Marco Rubio would be more popular than Cruz. People who wanted Ted Cruz in 2016 find him disappointing. He shows up when his election is up. At least that’s the impression.

The article further states that Cruz doesn’t have donors and he has a “mixed brand.”

Election Central states that “Ted Cruz is laying a foundation. His moves are real. His ambitions are obvious. Yet the ground he is building on is not as solid as it may look on paper. The Republican Party has changed. The voters have changed. And the competitor he will face in 2028 starts in a far stronger position than Cruz can claim.

“Beyond the politics, Cruz has a reputation for being a strong Senator but somewhat disliked, even among some of his own colleagues.

“For now, Cruz is doing everything a presidential hopeful is supposed to do. Whether any of it will matter is a very different question.”

I’ll help Mr. Ashworth out Ted is going nowhere fast. We like him as a senator and that’s it. People don’t want what he’s selling and he’s not as appealing as someone like JD Vance or Marco Rubio or even some others.