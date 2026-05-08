New: CIA Doctored President Trump’s Intelligence Briefings

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released new documents showing a CIA cover-up.

Newly released memos from Tulsi Gabbard show intelligence officials “tried to doctor President Trump’s intelligence briefings” to keep concerns about foreign election interference involving China and Venezuela from the president and Congress.

“In 2020, the CIA went to great lengths to hide from the President, the Congress, and the American people certain foreign intrusions into our election. Now we’re not talking about things that may have changed the outcome of the election, but we are talking about sinister things like hacking into voter registration databases or running social media campaigns,” John Solomon reports.

“What these documents showed this morning is that the CIA, on multiple occasions, tried to doctor President Trump’s intelligence briefings to keep this information out. They did not want the information in the hands of the President or Congress. They wanted to keep it quiet. Now we don’t know why.

“Some of the documents do show some animosity in the Intelligence Committee towards President Trump and his China policies… In one instance, the CIA officer was asked to alter a document so that it wouldn’t mention China. In another instance, a person was told he could not present information to the president. In a third instance, a CIA officer reported that Congress was falsely informed that there was no evidence of election concerns about Venezuela, when in fact there was an actionable piece of intelligence.“

This was referred to the Intelligence Committee Inspector General, who will investigate. It will be one more release of potentially criminal behavior that will be ignored.

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