Ty Cobb Is Back to Calling Trump the “Gravest Threat to Democracy”

Ty Cobb, a left-wing lawyer, who once worked in the White House under President Trump, is joining the full court press against his political opposition.

He’s dropping sound bites to feed the media and the Trump haters.

Cobb claimed, “The Constitution is not adequate to deal with a President as evil as Trump—somebody whose desire is to accumulate and abuse power. Trump’s abuses of power are unprecedented.”

Actually, it was President Autopen who did that. It’s the Democrats who flooded the country to get their one-party nation with them controlling everything we do. How quickly people forget.

We are being gaslighted. The Republicans Against Trump who posted this clip are mosly Pence RINOS.

Cobb’s comments are nothing new, but the media is acting as if they are. He was very vocal during the fake Trump case in Manhattan when the jury could pick the alleged crime from three different charges.

“If the jury begins deliberations Tuesday afternoon, expect a verdict no later than Friday afternoon. I expect a “GUILTY” verdict, but only because the jury instructions, as urged by the DA and adopted by the judge, over strenuous and well-founded defense objections, virtually require conviction,” Cobb said to Semafor.

“I reach this legal conclusion because of my long experience as a federal prosecutor and white collar defense lawyer, my reverence for the rule of law, and despite my view that Trump remains the greatest threat to Democracy in our nation’s history,” Cobb added.

In July, Cobb admitted that he said, Trump is “worse than anyone in our history,” and poses the “gravest threat to democracy.”

Also today, one of the judges Trump picked, Judge Wolf is resigning from the bench due to Trump threats of impeachment. He plans to dedicate himself to activism.

After the mutiny by radical Democrats, we’re going to see them gang up on Trump. They smell blood in the water because of the economy and some mistakes President Trump has made, MTG being one of them.