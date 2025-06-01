NYT/PBS Fake Conservative Says Elon Is Pol Pot, Killed 300K

After Democrats opened the borders to hordes of foreigners without vetting them, allowing child trafficking and drugs to pour in, fake conservative David Brooks claims Elon Musk is like Pol Pot and other dictators for killing tens of thousands with AIDS.

That has to be the most absurd claim this week. He made the false claim knowing Elon receives nonstop death threats.

Brooks is talking about the corrupt LGBT agency USAID that was funding the far-left agenda throughout the world.

No one died, no one. These clowns make up insane lies and people believe them.

In addition to LGBT operas and protests, USAID funded the Taliban. And it’s not just the Taliban. They funded al Shabaab in Somalia. There were instances of the HamZaza network in Sudan, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, Kabbalah, Hayat al Shams in Syria, dozens of terror organizations having received indirect assistance from US AID.

Ninety percent of the aid from USAID sent to Gaza ended up in Hamas-controlled areas.

Secretary Rubio kept the aid that was worthwhile, which was about 18% of what they funded. Since that time, a judge ordered USAID reopened. It was the most evil of agencies.

No one died because that worthless, wasteful agency was shut down, [and now ordered reopened]. It was a Democrat slush fund.

This is PBS’s nonpartisan reporting.

NYT/PBS “conservative” David Brooks likens Elon Musk to Pol Pot, Mao and Stalin: “At least semi-responsible for the deaths of probably by the end of this, hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people. That’s Elon Musk’s legacy.” “The people who work at Tesla and SpaceX… pic.twitter.com/Eo22DYMZVF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2025

