Montel on the ‘Touching” Trans-Furry Love Story

American TV host Montel Williams told the panelists on the Abby Phillips show that the 22-year-old ‘kid’ murdered Charlie Kirk over love. It “wasn’t a leftist political thing.” It was about his love for his furry-transgender partner. ABC News called the convenient text he sent to his partner about killing Charlie Kirk a “touching” love story and now Montel is making up stuff to fit that narrative.

“There are people who are trying to pigeonhole this as a leftist thing and a right thing. And what we’re really talking about, hear me, because I’m gonna throw you when I say this, we’re talking about a love torn child, a kid, this is probably his first real relationship. And somebody was disparaging the person that he loved. He sat on that building for 30 minutes before he took the shot. Why do you wait until the first word trans came up then he took the shot? … I think he could hear it, I think he also, I don’t believe he was motivated politically. I think this was motivated emotionally. I think this was an emotionally stunted person who literally. I want to say this way, just hear me, try to defend his significant other, not trying to defend some ideology,” Montel said.

Look at the expression on Scott Jennings face – priceless!

Never mind that the “kid,” Tyler Robinson, expressed deep hatred for Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk and that his mother said he became a leftist.

Nice try, Montel!

A man was murdered and he is coming up with this story?