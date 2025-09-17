WaPo Fires Its Karen Who Claims Her 1st Amendment Rights Were Violated

Karen Attiah, an opinion writer at Washington Post, believes she was silenced in “racial double standards and America’s apathy towards guns.”

In a Substack post, she wrote, “As a columnist, I used my voice to defend freedom and democracy, challenge power and reflect on culture and politics with honesty and conviction. Now, I am the one being silenced — for doing my job.”

That’s not the whole story. She was fired for altering a Charlie Kirk quote to make him sound bigoted. She shared a Kirk quote that was clipped to leave out the context.

She wrote, “Black women do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a white person’s slot”. -Charlie Kirk

Attiah provided no other explanation, and repeated it over and over on bluesky, an angry leftist site.

In actuality, he was sarcastically blasting affirmative action as a few black women were saying they only got their positions through affirmative action. It definitely was not aimed at all black women.

This is what he said:

If we would have said three weeks ago […] that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative-action picks, we would have been called racist. But now they’re comin’ out and they’re saying it for us! They’re comin’ out and they’re saying, “I’m only here because of affirmative action.

Yeah, we know. You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.

It was controversial sarcasm. You don’t have to approve, but it wasn’t racism. He didn’t like Affirmative Action.

Then a leaked letter from Attiah’s bosses showed she already had “performance issues” and “violated company policy by going on a blue sky rant about white people.”

After Charlie Kirk was murdered, she posted on bluesky about white men.

She wrote, “Part of what keeps America so violent is the insistence that people perform care, empty goodness and absolution for white men who espouse hatred and violence.”

“Refusing to tear my clothes and smear ashes on my face in performative mourning for a white man that espoused violence is…. not the same as violence,” she said.

“If you’ve ever called the (armed) police on someone committing a crime, or voted to increase police funding—- then yes, you believe in the threat of lethal violence to deal with others,” she wrote on bluesky.

“Because America, especially white America is not going to do what it needs to do to get rid of the guns in their country. It will be thoughts and prayers, “violence has no place” out of a performance of goodness, not out of the resolve to convince their communities to disarm,” Attiah said.

She also reposted a lot of angry comments of other racist people who agreed with her.

An HR letter accused her of “gross misconduct” and unspecified “performance concerns,” declaring the paper could “not tolerate the risk” she posed.

It doesn’t sound like any of those things violate Miss Attiah’s First Amendment rights. And being fired from a media company after making stuff up doesn’t sound unfair.