More Money for People Here Illegally

By
M Dowling
-
1
38
CHICAGO IL. USA JULY 21, 2021: ILLINOIS GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER ARRIVING TO PARTICIPATE IN A BACK TO SCHOOL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY ON THE CITY SOUTH SIDE IN THE CHATHAM AREA, SPONSORED BY CRADLES TO CRAYONS.

Illinois Governor Pritzker signed a new law giving financial aid to people here illegally. He’s buying them off with state tax dollars.

House Bill 460 makes financial aid accessible to all Illinois residents, regardless of their legal immigration status.

“If you live in Illinois and are pursuing higher education, you should have access to the same opportunities as your peers,” said Villanueva (D-Chicago), who introduced the bill. “This law is about making sure no student is left behind because of where they were born.”

According to Villaneuva’s office, the bill standardizes eligibility criteria across programs to eliminate confusing and sometimes conflicting requirements that have excluded undocumented migrants from financial aid.

Pritzker bought his seat, and the photo is not from a Wegovy commercial.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Everyone in the Chicago schools is left behind.

By giving more money to the schools, which are already heavily funded, the dems are paying off their devoted supporters in the education system.

If they give away backpacks with associated materials, who gets that contract?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz