More Money for People Here Illegally

House Bill 460 makes financial aid accessible to all Illinois residents, regardless of their legal immigration status.

“If you live in Illinois and are pursuing higher education, you should have access to the same opportunities as your peers,” said Villanueva (D-Chicago), who introduced the bill. “This law is about making sure no student is left behind because of where they were born.”

According to Villaneuva’s office, the bill standardizes eligibility criteria across programs to eliminate confusing and sometimes conflicting requirements that have excluded undocumented migrants from financial aid.

