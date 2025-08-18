Zelensky Undermines President Trump Before the Big Meeting

President Trump wants to shift the burden of the Ukraine-Russia war to Europe since it is their hemisphere and the EU keeps agitating for war. However, Europe doesn’t want it, can’t or won’t do it.

President Trump wrote on TruthSocial yesterday, “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

Vlad Zelensky wrote all the following on X last night in response, undermining President Trump. He has the support of the EU, WEF, media, Democrats, and RINOs so he feels comfortable doing it.

This is what Vlad wrote:

“I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to

@POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East—part of Donbas—and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given so called “security guarantees” in 1994, but they didn’t work. Of course, Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022. Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now, our soldiers have successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance. Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace. Thank you!

“Already arrived in Washington. Tomorrow, a meeting with President Trump. Also tomorrow, we will talk with European leaders. Grateful to the President of the United States for the invitation. We all equally want to end this war quickly and reliably. And the peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East – part of Donbas, and Putin used it merely as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given so-called “security guarantees” in 1994, but they didn’t work. Of course, Crimea shouldn’t have been given up back then, just as after 2022, Ukrainians didn’t give up Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv. Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now our warriors are achieving successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident we will protect Ukraine, effectively ensure security, and our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner for their support and invaluable help. Russia must end this war, which it started itself. And I hope that our combined strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a genuine peace. Thank you!”

Data Republican wrote is response: “You didn’t need to write all that. Simply showing up in proper attire and avoiding a tantrum would already be impressive.”

Paul Szypula: “This statement by you is horrible. You’re already making it clear that you’re not willing to compromise to make peace. You want to “force” Russia, which will never happen. If you carry this same attitude into tomorrow the meeting will be a waste of time.”

My comment is to all the warmongers, start cooperating and stop the killing of Ukrainians and Russians for a war you have lost. You lost before it began.

Today, President Trump wrote the following.

“A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time. A great honor for America!!! Lets see what the results will be??? President DJT

“I am totally convinced that if Russia raised their hands and said, “We give up, we concede, we surrender, we will GIVE Ukraine and the great United States of America, the most revered, respected, and powerful of all countries, EVER, Moscow and St. Petersburg, and everything surrounding them for a thousand miles, the Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners would say that this was a bad and humiliating day for Donald J. Trump, one of the worst days in the history of our Country.” But that’s why they are the FAKE NEWS, and the badly failing Radical Left Democrats. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!

“I’ve settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster, and yet I have to read & listen to the Wall Street Journal, and many other who truly don’t have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS, that is Sleepy Joe Biden’s war, not mine. I’m only here to stop it, not to prosecute it any further. It would have NEVER happened if I was President. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them. They are “STUPID” people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX. Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done — I always do!!! President DJT.”

Zelensky wants to join NATO and get Crimea back which Barack Obama gave up while saying they are mostly Russians any way. Zelensky is impossible.

Trump invited the EU leaders. However, EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen is coming at the request of Zelensky.

I love how Vlad Zelensky pretends he’s grateful. He wants our money and our soldiers but we have no say in how any of this goes down. Neither he nor the other Vlad give a damn if they blow up the world. However, I think Russia has tried to offer something while Zelensky doesn’t.

People are dying while Zelensky is undermining Trump’s efforts. Zelensky’s also a tool of the WEF. Ironically, Europe doesn’t defend their own borders, but they really, really want to defend Ukraine’s/

When Zelensky had a chance at peace, he let Boris Johnson talk him out of it.

Am I wrong?