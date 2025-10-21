Sen. Fetterman Calls for the Nuclear Option

As reported, Democrats have made impossible demands simply to keep the government going for seven weeks while Congress meets to appropriate funds. It is obvious that the far-left of the Democrat party is demanding the endless shutdown to hurt President Trump at the expense of Americans. There is no end in sight. Some in the GOP have called for the nuclear option.

Surprisingly, Senator John Fetterman joined in and called for a carve out in the 60-vote requirement.

“There are no winners here. It’s not getting better every day here. People are going to start to get really hungry, and I’ve been fully, fully committed to fund SNAP, open up the government,” he said, before noting U.S. Capitol Police officers aren’t getting paid during the shutdown.

“This is just bad political theater. Open it up,” he said.

Asked if he would support Republicans “nuking” the filibuster to let a House-passed funding measure pass the Senate with a simple-majority vote, Fetterman replied affirmatively.

“Carve it out for that, absolutely,” he said of a proposal to create a carve-out in the 60-vote threshold for passing legislation through the Senate to allow the government to reopen.

“We ran on that. We ran on killing the filibuster, and now we love it. Carve it out so we can move on. I support it because it makes it more difficult to shut the government down in the future, and that’s where it’s entirely appropriate,” he said. “I don’t want to hear any Democrat clutching their pearls about the filibuster. We all ran on it.”

