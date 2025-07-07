Pediatrician’s Post About Children Getting What They Deserve

A pediatrician, a doctor who is entrusted with caring for children, was fired after she published a vile post suggesting that the more than 80 killed in the horrific Texas floods — including dozens of kids — were President Trump supporters who got “what they voted for.”

According to Mediaite, Dr. Christina B. Propst drew widespread scorn following the disparaging, since-deleted post under her old Facebook username, Chris Tina.

Keep ginning up the hate, Democrats. It’s what you do best. You even have a pediatrician saying 28 children and their families got what they deserved. She doesn’t even know how the families voted. She’s a wicked woman, and should lose her license in my humble opinion. Children sure don’t deserve her. If her parents come in with Trump hats, will she take it out on the child? Just wondering. When it comes to children, I can’t take people like this.

Her employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics suspended her, then fired her.

This is what she wrote: