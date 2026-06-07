Most of the H1-B Program Is a Fraud: Fake Degrees, Fake Info

The fraud in the H1-B visa program is even worse than we thought. We are getting people with fake degrees for these allegedly “high-skilled” labor jobs. The program is almost completely fraudulent.

Since 2015, over 70% of H-1B visas have been issued to India, and nearly 12% to China. And if you look at this map, you can see where most are being hired. The dark red spots indicate a high concentration of H-1B visa holders, and now we’re learning more about fraud within the program.

One former official tells Newsweek that up to 90% of applications, 90% from India, contain fraudulent documents or involve unqualified applicants. And India’s financial law enforcement claims it has uncovered a network of universities that produce fake degrees, which were possibly used to obtain these highly skilled H-1B visas, including one school that allegedly stole and sold over 36,000 fake degrees.

The degrees cost as little as $1,400. While these are supposed to be highly skilled employees, during almost all of Biden’s time in office, 83% got junior or entry-level positions. Now, Texas is taking action, cracking down on those abusing the program.

Politicians grilled President Trump’s officials for trying to stop the fraud that they allowed to continue. His approach may or may not work, but their ignorance is jaw-dropping.

Via Newsweek

The Trump administration has imposed a $100,000 fee on certain H‑1B visa petitions, a move aimed at tightening oversight of the high‑skilled worker program and steering employers toward hiring higher‑paid American labor.

Supporters of the policy say H‑1B visas remain essential for filling gaps in industries such as healthcare, technology, and engineering, where employers often struggle to find qualified workers domestically. Critics, however, argue that the program can undercut wages and displace U.S. employees, particularly in sectors with larger existing workforces.

Our politicians are letting us down, and some are dumber than dirt.