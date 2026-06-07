Scott Pelley Begins His Vicious Revenge Tour

Scott Pelley’s acting over losing his job is worthy of a B-movie. In the first clip, he pretends he served the country in combat. In truth, he was a well-protected non-combatant tooling around with guards, writing propaganda.

You haven’t been “in combat for this country” you total fraud @ScottPelley. Like countless other journalists I also have been to war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan on assignment and never in a million years would I pretend that was “combat”.

Talk about stolen valor. https://t.co/0kU9lczmZQ — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 7, 2026

Many polls show that Americans don’t trust the media. Pelley pretends it’s unheard of. Despite all the lies and propaganda he has spread over the years, his claim that they don’t believe anyone sees them as biased has to be one of the most absurd.

He seems appalled that his former boss, Bari Weiss, asked the team why they thought the country thinks they are biased. It’s a good question, even if he thinks it’s uncalled for. He has been lying so long that he probably believes his own lies.

Scott Pelley says Bari Weiss asked 60 Minutes staffers: “Why do you think the country thinks you’re biased?” Pelley: “Why do you think so? Do you have a poll? Is there market research? What are you talking about?” “Because we certainly didn’t believe that.” Incredible. pic.twitter.com/dFYYob38Xj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2026

The Interview

The fatuous journalist gave a scathing interview about his bosses, Bari Weiss and Nick Bilton, to the New York Times.

One of his complaints is that he was insulted by Bilton’s introductory email, stating, “He told us that it wasn’t 1968 anymore…” His ego couldn’t take it.

The 60 Minutes blatherskite, Pelley, felt compelled to be the one to speak out. However, he didn’t simply speak out; he was publicly insubordinate.

Pelley claimed Weiss wanted the protesters to “look more violent.” It’s more likely that Ms. Weiss saw they were downplaying the ICE protester violence.

The pompous reporter was insulted again when a segment with his report almost didn’t make it to air. He falsely claimed it threatened the entire network.

Naturally, he wants Bari Weiss fired.

He is going to keep doing this for a while. He left them no choice but to fire him, and he wanted to be fired. Pelley has a plan to denigrate them in a series of interviews. Perhaps he has a book in the works. He knew his gig was ending—the propaganda had to change.

Ironically, both Weiss and Bilton are on the left. They only want to bring the network closer to the middle, without blatant bias.