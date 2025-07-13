Most Oppressed Victim News Features Fire Alarm Bowman

Fire alarm Jamaal is backing communist Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City to save American democracy. Jamaal, who plagiarized his dissertation to get an Ed.D thinks this will raise the party’s numbers. According to Jamaal, Zohran, AOC and some others I never heard of and whose names I can’t spell, are the Democrats stars.

That is the lesson he learned.

Jamaal Bowman: “Every American should rally behind Mamdani to save America.” Democrats are ending their own party and don’t even know it. pic.twitter.com/n6eIJatJJi — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) June 28, 2025

The ex-New York Representative Jamaal blamed the higher rate of chronic diseases among the black community on being called the “N-word directly or indirectly every day.”

No one, absolutely no one believes black people are called the n-word every day or that it causes chronic diseases. No one.

The far-left former “Squad” member theorized during a roundtable discussion on “CNN NewsNight.” He said “America’s original sin and its disease of hate and racism towards black and brown people.”

Fire alarm Jamaal has the Marxist victimhood disease.

“You can’t be calm about this! I’m a black man in America! The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the N-word directly or indirectly every day,” he alleged.

Jamaal Bowman says that “the stress of being called the N-word” is why blacks suffer from obesity, cancer, etc pic.twitter.com/Jm85FzPfDD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 26, 2025

And here’s a bonus from Jamaal.