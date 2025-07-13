Mostly Peaceful Protesters Greet an ICE Supporter on a Farm

By
M Dowling
Mostly peaceful protesters forcefully push an ICE supporter out of a farm where raids took place. They threw water on him, waved a Mexican flag in his face, punched him, and taunted him. However, it was mostly peaceful.

Some of the mostly peaceful protesters were illegally in the country.

Lovely people.

