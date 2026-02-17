President Zelensky wants all Russians living and studying in Europe and the United States to “F*k away” back to Russia. He wants the West to “try it,” send them back to Russia.

If they don’t agree with Zelensky, they must be deported right away. This autocratic nut wants us to deport Russian Americans? No thanks. Russian Americans work hard and are good Americans.

He wants all Russians in the West, their children, and their relatives to be deported. That’s a stupid thing to say.

Zelensky: “F*** away to Russia.” Zelensky called for Russian citizens — including their children — to be expelled from Western countries. pic.twitter.com/NI6rhXf68i — Russian Market (@runews) February 15, 2026

Zelensky is even banning the books by great Russian authors and has already banned their churches in Donbas.

All Zelensky is doing is convincing people he’s not up to the job.