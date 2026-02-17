Germany: Train Attendant Was Killed for Checking a Ticket So Now Scary People Won’t Be Checked

According to the poster below, train attendant Serkan C. was beaten to death because he checked whether a train passenger had a valid ticket. So, now, the powers that be decided that attendants will not check tickets if the passenger looks dangerous. And the violent, insane people will get on the train for free.

The X poster writes:

In response, Deutsche Bahn changed the rules, effective March 1st: people who “might escalate” may no longer be asked to provide proof of identity.

For potentially escalating individuals, the ticket is no longer checked for validity. If you “look harmless,” you will continue to be checked and recorded as a fare evader.

And apparently, nobody notices that the principle “We only check your ticket if we’re not afraid of you; otherwise, it’s fine, and just ride without paying” is completely the wrong way to go.

Yeah, that won’t work. It’s like the New York City problem of people jumping turnstiles without anyone stopping them or punishing them. The MTA loses hundreds of millions of dollars each year because most people started jumping turnstiles. The MTA is now trying out various types of gates to stop turnstile jumpers.

This principle has existed in retail for quite some time, the poster writes.

A friend of mine manages a large EDEKA store. His staff is supposed to observe thefts and address the persons involved.

Problem: Many thieves become extremely aggressive and neither allow themselves to be spoken to nor stopped by cashiers.

The staff is therefore instructed not to intervene with potentially aggressive individuals, not to step into their path, and never to follow them.

That means, the poster continues:

If Grandma Renate steals a pack of butter and gets observed, the full program follows, including criminal charges, unconditionally.

If a man with visibly aggressive movements steals vodka and pralines, nobody gets up. No report is filed anymore, either, because they are 100% hopeless and have no consequences.

It is still different in a store. The only things that work are guards and punishments. Germany will lose a lot of money, and the violent people will get on the train and hurt someone else.