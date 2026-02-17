Rep. Randy Fine Under Fire for Supporting Dogs as Pets Over Islamists

Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
M Dowling
Rep. Randy Fine is in trouble with Democrats and Islamists because he said he won’t give up his dog for Islamists. Nerdeen Kiswanit, a leftist Islamist who helped get Zohran Mamdani elected, sounds like she is planning to restrict New York City dogs because Islamists don’t believe in having a dog as an indoor pet.

Rep. Fine was undiplomatic in his response to her February 12th post on X. He is obviously concerned that a rule will be issued banning dogs as indoor pets.

“If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” Fine posted to the social media platform X on Sunday. Shortly afterward, he added a photo of a post from Nerdeen Kiswani, the co-founder of the pro-Palestinian group “Within Our Lifetime,” in which she called dogs “unclean” and said that “NYC is coming to Islam.”

“For context, this is the leader of one of the key mainstream Muslim groups that supported Mamdani,” Fine wrote, referring to Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s new mayor.

The Left Is Demanding His Resignation

In a statement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations pointed to its previous condemnation’s of Fine’s past comments on Gaza and Hamas, adding that “leaders of Congress across the political spectrum should demand his resignation, which is long overdue.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., called the post “disgusting Islamophobia and dangerous bigotry,” adding that “he should be forced to resign” after his committee assignments are stripped from him.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., called for House Speaker Mike Johnson to “reprimand him immediately,” adding that he’s “repeatedly dehumanized Muslims without consequence.”

Many people think of their dogs as part of their family. I personally wouldn’t tolerate anyone telling me I couldn’t have my pet dog.

