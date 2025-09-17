MS-13 Monsters of a Nashville Cell Dismantled

ICE dismantled an MS-13 cell in Nashville, arresting 17 illegal alien criminals.

“These arrests represent a critical milestone in DEA’s mission to dismantle drug trafficking organizations operating in the United States and around the globe – prioritizing those designated by President Trump as Foreign Terrorist Organizations,” said DEA Administrator Terrance Cole. “MS-13 has left a trail of violence and devastation across communities nationwide,” reports Center Square.

MS-13 is an El Salvadorian prison gang that began in Los Angeles. LA’s illegal alien prison roots run deep. They are an international terrorist gang and a national security threat.

“The actions taken today against MS-13 are the first of what will be many strikes against those who prey on the weak in our society,” said Jim Scott, the Louisville Field Division special agent in charge. “The DEA and our law enforcement partners will not allow foreign terrorist organizations to operate in our communities. We will hunt you down and bring you to justice.”

The joint investigation includes state and federal agencies.

Can you just imagine the danger they were in? How courageous these people are. God protect them.

All the years they operated, from the 1980s, no politician would try to stop it in a serious way. How shameful.

DEA Dismantles MS-13 Cell in Nashville, which resulted in the arrests of 17 members & associates of MS-13 across (3) states, & the seizure of marijuana, counterfeit pills, cocaine, THC vapes, liquid psilocybin, & multiple firearms. @DEALouisville

Read more https://t.co/xw1brgURAr pic.twitter.com/2mTLksMClp — DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) September 16, 2025

Why won’t Democrats let us deport these monsters?