MSM & Chicago Politicians Whitewash the Execution of an Innocent Girl

A spokesperson for the Democratic governor told Newsweek on Monday, “Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and Loyola University community grieving the senseless murder of Sheridan Gorman. Violent crime has no place in our streets, and we expect the alleged perpetrator to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The Trump administration needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds to prevent violence that supports our public safety efforts.”

Sheridan Gorman was executed for no reason in his lawless city after he refused National Guard help and gave sanctuary to anonymous illegal aliens like her killer, Jose Medina-Medina.

Chicago Sun-Times: Wrong Place, Wrong Time

Chicago Sun-Times: Trump administration officials claim Illinois’ sanctuary state policies enabled the attack, though no records of violent crime have surfaced for suspect Jose Medina, a Venezuelan migrant.

Their headline quoted an alderwoman: “Wrong Place, Wrong Time.” How dare they? The Chicago Sun-Times put the onus on this very young woman by quoting a woman with no empathy. An Alderwoman actually said it. The cowardly killer shot this girl in the head, while disguised, and then slinked away! She was walking with her friends.

Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden: Sheridan (18) was in “wrong place at the wrong time — she might’ve startled the migrant who kiIIed her” pic.twitter.com/jRIMEBSL5o — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 23, 2026

He’s not a migrant, as the Chicago Tribune claimed, but an illegal alien. The US never checked his past record in his home country and just let him into the country. He was caught shoplifting and protected in the sanctuary city of Chicago. Court documents show Medina faced a misdemeanor shoplifting charge in 2023. Medina failed to appear for a hearing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He skated on that.

It is understandable if her parents decide not to politicize it, but Pritzker’s demand that people ignore the obvious guilt of our officials would be malfeasance. I hope the parents do continually speak out. We need to destroy this insane ideology. It should be non-partisan, but far-left Democrats embrace it.

Fox News, Newsmax, and Channel 5 Chicago reported honestly. The suspect, an undocumented migrant from Venezuela, was hiding behind a lighthouse when he came out and shot at the group 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman was with, according to the latest reports.

The family addressed that insanity.

“We acknowledge the arrest of the individual accused of taking our daughter’s life and thank the Chicago Police Department, Area Three Detectives, and all those involved in the investigation who worked quickly to identify and apprehend him. Their efforts matter. But this is not justice—it is the first step toward it,” the statement read in part. “What Sheridan was doing that night—walking with friends near her campus—was normal. It was safe. It is what students do every day. We will not allow this to be dismissed as ‘wrong place, wrong time.’ This was not random misfortune. This was a violent and preventable act.”

They addressed the system that allowed this.

“We are gravely disappointed by the policies and failures that allowed this individual to remain in a position to commit this crime. When systems fail—whether through release decisions, lack of coordination, or unwillingness to act—the consequences are not abstract. They are real. And in our case, they are permanent,” the statement continued.

How he was caught.

A police source earlier told Fox News that the Thursday shooting was an apparent ambush, adding that the suspect was reportedly wearing some kind of face mask or covering. He wanted to commit this wanton murder and not be caught, but he slipped up.

Fox News had that report. An arrest report obtained by Fox News Digital states that after the shooting, Medina was seen on video in his apartment building’s lobby waiting for an elevator while he wasn’t masked. A building engineer told police that he knew the suspect who had a “very distinct limp and gait.”

Archdiocese of Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich said he has spoken with Gorman’s parents.

“Tom and Jessica… the parents of Sheridan are taking this very hard. Tom said to me on the phone, you know, ‘Every parent says that their kid is the best in the world, but mine was,'” Cupich said.

I bet she was.

“People often say someone ‘lit up a room’ or had ‘inner and outer beauty,’ but in Sheridan’s case, those phrases fall way too short. She radiated something even greater—a rare and unmistakable warmth, a spirit that was vibrant, compassionate, and full of life; she was funny, kind, and deeply loving, with a heart that made space for everyone,” her obituary states.

It continued. “She loved fiercely—her family, her friends, her community, and her faith. She brought people together, lifted them up, and made the ordinary moments feel extraordinary simply by being in them.”

“Though her life was far too short, Sheridan’s impact is immeasurable. She will forever be remembered as a bright, beautiful soul whose love continues to shine in all who knew her,” stated the obituary.

Did this killer, Jose Medina-Medina, have a record in his home country? We don’t know because the open borders basically banned vetting.

Why wasn’t he deported when he shoplifted? Because that’s no longer a real crime, according to Chicago officials. He received freebies at taxpayer expense, including free housing.

Open borders killed Sheridan. Rampant, unbridled crime killed her. Why did he execute her? Was it racist? White people are continually dehumanized.

The media causes many of these problems, and the Democrats’ open borders and Alinsky-style demonization of people are a failure. Democrats have codified an unvetted open-borders ideology.