MSM Managed to Get Everything Wrong in the Manhattan Shooting

It is almost impossible to get the facts right from the legacy media. They are not only biased, they’re incompetent. I struggled yesterday to get the truth about the Manhattan madman who killed a police officer and three civilians, critically inuring a fourth person.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said murdered Officer Islam had been off-duty, but in uniform and working security in the building when he was shot and killed by 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura.

The media said he was out of uniform.

CNN said he was “most likely white,” when they knew from the getgo that he was clearly not white.

The media repeatedly called the murdered officer a woman. How do you get that wrong and repeat it for hours?

Some claimed Tamura headed for the Blackstone offices and screamed “Free Palestine.” His suicide note revealed grievances with the NFL, not Jews, not Arabs.

The killer, Shane Tamura, didn’t wind up in the Blackstone offices. He ended up in the offices of Rudin Management, on the building’s 33rd floor, authorities said. And he was possibly looking for the NFL offices.

He wasn’t Canadian. Tamura was from Hawaii originally. He played high school football in Los Angeles, not Canada.

MSM said he didn’t have a police record. Others said his police record wasn’t significant. What does that mean? If I had any record, I’d see it as significant.

The media couldn’t get the number of dead and injured correct.

However, they always have a caveat that it’s a “developing” story and that means they are developing the facts.

He didn’t us an assault rifle, whatever the hell that is. It was a rifle.

The killer walked from his car, out in the open through a large concourse with his rifle highly visible. We need more cops, not less. Someone tell that fool New Yorkers will likely elect, Zohran Mamdani.