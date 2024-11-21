MSM Publishes Allegations to Dehumanize Trump’s Nominees

A woman told police she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Pete Hegseth after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room, and refused to let her leave, according to an investigative report released late Wednesday.

The woman, a nurse, claims she was drugged and doesn’t remember anything, but she remembers the above statement.

She made the complaint four or five days after the alleged attack.

News of the allegations surfaced last week when local officials released a brief statement confirming that a woman had accused Hegseth of sexual assault in October 2017 after he had spoken at a Republican women’s event in Monterey.

The 22-page police report, obtained by Mediaite.com, among other outlets, was released in response to a public records request. Unsurprisingly, her account differs from Hegseth’s.

She told police she argued with Hegseth near the hotel pool, an account supported by a hotel staffer who was sent to handle the disturbance and spoke to police, according to the report.

The woman said she believed she was drugged and sexually assaulted after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room, and refused to let her leave, according to the report.

A spokeswoman for the Trump transition said early Thursday that the “report corroborates what Mr. Hegseth’s attorneys have said all along: the incident was fully investigated, and no charges were filed because police found the allegations to be false.”

The Media Will Destroy the Reputation of Every Nominee

HuffPo doesn’t like Linda McMahon and said she once falsely claimed to have an education degree.

Another article in CBS News reports that RFK, Elon Musk, Pete Hegseth, and Matt Gaetz had sexual assault allegations against them.

None were charged, and they are innocent until proven guilty. They are all competent and can deal with corruption in government agencies.

I guess the media doesn’t like the Morning Consult’s finding that 54% of Americans approve of Trump’s transition.

Get used to this.

