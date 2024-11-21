Update on the Smearing of Pete Hegseth

Update to the Article about Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth responded to a woman’s allegations in 2017, and we have more information from the report.

The Police Report

The police report said that Jane Doe told law enforcement she “woke up in the morning and took a shower before going to work. The incident involving Hegseth did not dawn on Jane Doe until she was home on Monday.”

She reported the alleged assault 4 – 5 days after it allegedly occurred.

Pete Hegseth told police he was “buzzed” that night and vehemently denied the sex was anything but consensual.

Surveillance video from 1:15 a.m. showed Pete Hegseth and Jane Doe walking arm in arm toward the pool. According to police, the woman was smiling as she walked with Hegseth.

Hegseth told police that Jane Doe led him out of the hotel bar and went back to his hotel room. Hegseth said she wouldn’t leave his hotel room.

Hegseth said that shortly after the two had unprotected sex, Jane Doe, a married woman, had regrets and said she would just tell her husband that she passed out on the couch.

Hegseth’s lawyer, Tim Parlatore, told Mediaite: “This police report confirms what I have said all along that the incident was fully investigated and police found the allegations to be false, which is why no charges were filed.”

Pete Hegseth responded to reporters on Capitol Hill.

“Did you sexually assault a woman in Monterey, California?” a reporter asked Hegseth on Thursday.

“The matter was fully investigated, and I was completely cleared, and that’s where I’m gonna leave it,” Hegseth said.

Original Story

A woman told police she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Pete Hegseth after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room, and refused to let her leave, according to an investigative report released late Wednesday.

The woman, a nurse, claims she was drugged and doesn’t remember anything, but she remembers the above statement.

She made the complaint four or five days after the alleged attack.

News of the allegations surfaced last week when local officials released a brief statement confirming that a woman had accused Hegseth of sexual assault in October 2017 after he had spoken at a Republican women’s event in Monterey.

The 22-page police report, obtained by Mediaite.com, among other outlets, was released in response to a public records request. Unsurprisingly, her account differs from Hegseth’s.

She told police she argued with Hegseth near the hotel pool, an account supported by a hotel staffer who was sent to handle the disturbance and spoke to police, according to the report.

The woman said she believed she was drugged and sexually assaulted after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room, and refused to let her leave, according to the report.

A spokeswoman for the Trump transition said early Thursday that the “report corroborates what Mr. Hegseth’s attorneys have said all along: the incident was fully investigated, and no charges were filed because police found the allegations to be false.”

The Media Will Destroy the Reputation of Every Nominee If They Can

HuffPo doesn’t like Linda McMahon and said she once falsely claimed to have an education degree.

Another article in CBS News reports that RFK, Elon Musk, Pete Hegseth, and Matt Gaetz had sexual assault allegations against them. That’s not accurate.

None were charged. Anyone can make an allegation.

I guess the media doesn’t like the Morning Consult’s finding that 54% of Americans approve of Trump’s transition.

Get used to this.

