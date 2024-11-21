Russia Fired Six Missiles & Possibly an ICBM Into Ukraine

On Thursday, The Ukrainian Air Force claimed Russia fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with multiple non-nuclear re-entry warheads on the city of Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine. However, both U.S. and Western Officials have refuted these claims, stating that the Missile used against Dnipro was not an ICBM but instead a Medium or Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile.

Ukraine’s claim that an ICBM was used raised alarms because such a missile can carry nuclear warheads but can also be armed with conventional explosives. These are more powerful than the cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles that Russia has been using to target Ukraine since the first days of the war. There was no claim by Ukraine that a nuclear warhead was on the missile.

A senior U.S. official said the weapon appeared to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile, adding, “But it is a new type we have been tracking.”

Also, Kinzhal missiles hit the local Patriot air defense system battery.

This follows Joe Biden approving the use of long-range US-made missiles in Russia. Ukraine fired six long-range missiles 70 miles into Russia.

Still, Ukraine reports Russia launched six RS-26 missile strikes (ICBM), destroying the Yuzhmash defense plant. The plant includes Western-donated tanks. The US media picked it up as if Ukraine stated proven facts.

It probably isn’t an ICBM, but rather one of their new weapons which they suggested they’d use.

 

What Biden did in escalating the war in his lame duck period is pure evil. He’s on vacation, and Kamala is too. The swamp, which tells them what to do and say, has seemingly decided that nuclear war is better than Donald Trump having time to address the corruption in government.

The American people voted overwhelmingly for peace two weeks ago, and the administration doesn’t care. They are risking all our lives. This administration is risking the lives of people around the world.

At the same time, our borders are open, and six massive caravans are on their way to the United States. There is no way to vet these people, and they will all or almost all be released into the United States.


