MSM Won’t Report the Treasonous Conspiracy & WSJ Is Now a Tabloid

The so-called mainstream media has decided not to cover the damning information revealed by the ODNI that Barack Obama and his top aides conjured up a treasonous conspiracy, a coup, to overturn the will of the people in the 2016 election.

The media which covered the fake Russiagate collusion story for up to 63% of some news shows has decided to ignore the story. The exception is CNN which cut away as Tulsi Gabbard was about to describe the evidence. They only mentioned it to lead into a segment focusing on the decades-old Epstein story.

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir gave the conspiracy story no coverage. NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas gave it no coverage. CBS Evening News gave it 24 seconds.

This is a worthwhile three minutes:

The Wall Street Journal Is Now a Murdoch Tabloid

The tabloid, a once respected newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, in the interest of clicks, posted Bill Clinton’s alleged birthday card with perverted suggestions to Epstein. Bill Clinton, whose reputation is already ruined, isn’t running for office so it almost doesn’t matter.

What is the agenda beyond clicks?

BREAKING: Wall Street Journal now reports on Bill Clinton’s alleged birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein: “It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity,… pic.twitter.com/S2kh2HCi9T — ALX (@alx) July 24, 2025

And here is Ghislaine at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.