MSM Won’t Report the Treasonous Conspiracy & WSJ Is Now a Tabloid

By
M Dowling
-
1
16

The so-called mainstream media has decided not to cover the damning information revealed by the ODNI that Barack Obama and his top aides conjured up a treasonous conspiracy, a coup, to overturn the will of the people in the 2016 election.

The media which covered the fake Russiagate collusion story for up to 63% of some news shows has decided to ignore the story. The exception is CNN which cut away as Tulsi Gabbard was about to describe the evidence. They only mentioned it to lead into a segment focusing on the decades-old Epstein story.

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir gave the conspiracy story no coverage. NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas gave it no coverage. CBS Evening News gave it 24 seconds.

This is a worthwhile three minutes:

The Wall Street Journal Is Now a Murdoch Tabloid

The tabloid, a once respected newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, in the interest of clicks, posted Bill Clinton’s alleged birthday card with perverted suggestions to Epstein. Bill Clinton, whose reputation is already ruined, isn’t running for office so it almost doesn’t matter.

What is the agenda beyond clicks?

And here is Ghislaine at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Frank S
Frank S
11 seconds ago

It seems the WSJ is content with allowing their TDS to drive them to the same level of irrelevance currently “enjoyed” by the corrupt MSM. Smelling another big payday for President Trump over the Journal’s BS Epstein birthday letter story:).

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz