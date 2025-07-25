The New CBS Will Not Be Allowed to Show DEI or Bias

Federal Government regulators approved an $8 billion merger between Paramount and Skydance, a David Ellison company. It came with concessions.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a news release that the move would bring change to CBS News coverage, stating, “Americans no longer trust legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly.”

They Have to Change Their Evil Ways

The concessions that Skydance made with regulators was an agreement to not implement any DEI programs. The company will also “undertake a comprehensive review” of CBS and install an ombudsman for at least two years, who will consider “complaints of bias” at CBS News.

Other companies that have billion dollar transactions pending before the FCC, have backed off DEI programs, including Verizon and T Mobile.

As we know, Paramount global settled a lawsuit for $16 million over a CBS edited 60 Minutes interview, which was clearly intended to give vice president Kamala Harris an edge in the 2024 election.

In the end, Paramount/CBS/Skydance has to cough up $36 million dollars to settle.

Last week, CBS canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which they said they did because it cost them $40 to $50 billion in losses a year. That’s certainly believable. If you’ve listened to Stephen Colbert for any time, you know he’s not funny, just nasty.

The lone Democrat FCC commissioner Anna Gomez, is alarmed, because she claims she’s never seen controls over newsroom decisions and editorial judgment like this.

But then again, if she were honest, she’d admit she’s never seen Marxism take control of newsrooms and editorial judgment before. Should we just sit by idly while Marxism takes full control of the entire country?