MSNBC Analyst: Violence Will Continue Until You Do What We Want

We have one MSNBC analyst claiming they can’t determine motive, and we have another threatening us. MSNBC Analyst Christopher O’Leary admits the attack on ICE is left-wing terrorism — and says the solution is for the Trump admin to change its policies. That is, give the terrorists what they want.

“Politically motivated [terrorism], it doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It happens because conditions have been set that people start acting out against… the militarization of ICE and other federal law enforcement, the wearing of the masks, the aggressive tactics.

“So, the people who are starting to act out against this feel it’s their only recourse. Again, this is predictable. We see this happening throughout our history and in other places as well. So, we can tone down the rhetoric, and that’s the right message. But you also have to start looking at what policies you’ve implemented and what tactics you’re using, because, if you tone down the rhetoric, but you leave those other pieces in place, nothing’s going to change.”

The narrator asked what we have to do.

“Well, the first thing is you take the underlying drivers away, like we talked about first of all. Or how do you spot it? Who you looking at right now.

“The trouble with domestic terrorism is it’s different. You cannot go after people just because of their First Amendment protected rights. You can’t go after their speech because they’re gathering in protests or anything else. There are no designated groups, despite some of the recent assertions of the administration there.

“You know, ISIS and al Qaeda and plenty of other federal terrorist organizations, foreign terrorist Organization FTOs, I can open an investigation or charge somebody, and when I was in the FBI, just because they’re a member of that organization. None of that exists right now.”

MSNBC Analyst Christopher O’Leary admits the attack on ICE is left-wing terrorism — and says the solution is for the Trump admin to change its policies. That is, give the terrorists what they want. “Politically motivated [terrorism], it doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It happens… pic.twitter.com/kCflor9ZRq — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 25, 2025

MSNBC and CNN need to go off the air. They are promoting this hatred and violence.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter want to overturn the government as they admit and as Sentinel reported many times.