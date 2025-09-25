NY Times: Trump Admin Is Probing Soros Foundations

There is a directive to investigate the Soros foundations. They are funding the radical groups who riot and promote far-left causes, transforming out nation into a hellhole if we don’t stop them.

The Times noted that after Mr. Kirk’s killing this month, Mr. Trump sharply criticized the “radical left,” singling out Mr. Soros’s foundation and urging that he be put behind bars. Mr. Soros is “a bad guy” who “should be put in jail,” he told NBC News.

His remarks echoed a social media post Mr. Trump made in August, when he said Mr. Soros and his son, who has taken a larger role in the organization in recent years, should be charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly called RICO and historically used to prosecute mafia figures.

According to the NY Times, the Department of Justice prosecutors have a list of possible charges prosecutors could file, ranging from arson to material support of terrorism.

The memo suggests department leaders are following orders from the president that specific people or groups be subject to criminal investigation — a major break from decades of past practice meant to insulate the Justice Department from political interference.

Naturally, the Times talked about going after perceived enemies.

The Times will never refer to the hoaxes they have created on the left to destroy the right. They went into a full-throated defense of the far-left, dangerous Soros family.

President Trump adds to it by publicly telling attorney general Pam Bondi go after certain people IMHO, but he isn’t doing it to get revenge. He wants to make certain this never happens again. That is what he says and I believe him.