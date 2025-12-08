MTG Interviewed with the “Accusatory” “Toxic” Lesley Stahl

Marjorie Taylor Greene was on 60 minutes on Sunday with host Lesley Stahl. She made a number of statements that people might find interesting.

Mostly, Greene repeated things we’ve heard before: that the GOP has many members who don’t like the president but won’t take him on for any reason because they’re afraid of him.

The outgoing Representative said they’ll make fun of him behind his back.

She told Stahl that some of her colleagues make fun of the way he talks and they make fun of her for constantly supporting him. Then they turn around and kiss his ***** now that he’s won.

Furthermore, she claimed that they’re terrified of being targeted by him so they keep quiet. She talked about direct death threats on her son after she was called Marjorie Traitor Greene.

After that, she contacted the president and the vice president. JD Vance said he would look into it, but the president sent an “extremely unkind” response. She also said that Trump’s policies are not America first, and he’s concentrating too much on the international agenda. He isn’t prioritizing needs of Americans.

Todd Starnes expressed the opinion of a number of people on the threads that she went on 60 Minutes, an enemy network.

Disagreeing with @realDonaldTrump on policy is one thing. But to take your disagreements to CBS and to 60 Minutes and to Leslie Stahl — that’s the ultimate betrayal of the president. MTG knew exactly what she was doing. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 8, 2025

President Trump feels she betrayed him:

Trump just torched Marjorie “Traitor” Brown and he didn’t hold back for a second. Called her low IQ, confused, desperate, and completely fake MAGA. And he’s right. She turned on America the moment it suited her. He even demanded a full apology from Lesley Stahl for lying about… pic.twitter.com/GxS2nDvrwj — MAGA SANITY 🇺🇸 (@MagaSanity) December 8, 2025

She also made it clear she has no further political ambitions ambitions at this time.

The Apology

During the interview, Stahl and Greene spoke about the Georgia lawmaker’s apology for taking part in “toxic politics.”

Stahl reminded her of the apology she gave:

“I would like to say humbly, I‘m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics,” Greene told CNN in November. “It’s very bad for our country, and it’s been something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, is that we, I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions, and I am committed, and I’ve been working on this a lot lately to put down the knives in politics.”

“But you contributed to that,” Stahl asked Greene Sunday. “You. You, you were out there pounding, insulting people.”

Greene pushed back, claiming that Stahl had contributed to toxic politics herself. Greene did a great job giving it back in the same way Stahl attacked her.

🚨: JUST IN: MTG got into it with 60 Minutes after the host accused her of helping build the “toxic” culture she now pretends to oppose post-Trump. MTG missed every House vote this week with her resignation in sight… but had time for @60Minutes Lesley Stahl: “You contributed… pic.twitter.com/yffJghlZE9 — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) December 8, 2025

The Pedo Interview

She explained to Stahl that the way she questions people is accusatory:

“You just, you do in the way you question,” Greene said. “And you are, you’re accusing me right now.”

Greene previously sat down with Stahl in April 2023, when the two had a fiery exchange over the congresswoman’s claim that Democrats are the “party of pedophiles.”

Stahl was appalled and exclaimed that they aren’t pedophiles.

“Democrats support — even Joe Biden, the president himself — supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children,” Greene said.

“Wow,” Stahl reacted.

EPIC!